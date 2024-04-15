Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

MTB were in action at the Maraton Sierra De Montecoche (Los Barrios)

By Stephen Ignacio
15th April 2024

Giles Cerisola and Alex Bret part of Peb/Bikezoo MTB team were back in action this past weekend. They were to compete at the Maraton Sierra De Montecoche (Los Barrios) where they were to finish 29th and 171st respectively/

Giles Cerisola - GC 29th / Masters30 7th
Alex Bret - GC 171st / Masters40 79th
The Maraton Sierra De Montecoche (Los Barrios) was described by Giles Cerisola as a “a grueling 55-kilometer course boasting 1300 meters of elevation gain. As a newcomer to the Masters 30 category, I approached the race with a mix of excitement and anticipation, eager to prove my mettle against the rugged terrain and fierce competition. Crossing the finish line in 29th place in the general classification and securing 7th place in the Masters 30 category was a moment of immense pride and satisfaction. It was a testament to months of dedicated training and unwavering perseverance.”

