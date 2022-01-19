Multiple commercial applications filed with Town Planner
A variety of applications pertaining to commercial premises have been filed with the Town Planner this year. One such application is for ‘The Red House’ at 68-70 Main St where permission is being sought to convert two units into one larger unit. An application has also been filed by Calpernia Planters Ltd for the proposed...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here