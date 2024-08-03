Mural celebrates local marine life

Young artists involved with The Nautilus Project have come together to create a mural celebrating the diverse marine life found in the waters surrounding Gibraltar.

The mural was painted on the wall of the TNP headquarters in Marina Bay.

The project features a vibrant display of various species native to the region, including the loggerhead turtle, spider crab, and a jellyfish.

The project was created by Ana Serra, Dante Jimenez, Emily Rees and George Burns.

"We were asked by Melanie and Lewis [Stagnetto from TNP] to create a mural of some sort," said Miss Serra.

"He gave us a book with species from Gibraltar, and we just started sketching and putting them together."

The mural, which has been in the works for over a year with the first section completed last summer, has been a labour of love for the artists involved

Miss Serra said that the artists have faced various challenges, including adapting to the unique texture and perspective of working on a wall, rather than a traditional canvas.

"It's difficult because most people had never actually done it on a wall," she said.

"They've never done it on a flat surface. It takes a bit of getting used to."

Despite the challenges the result is a stunning display that captures the beauty and diversity of Gibraltar's marine life.

As the project nears completion, the artists are excited to see the final product and share it with the community, they said it had been a really rewarding experience.