Music Review: Bands rock National Day stage

The National Day concert last week promised much and delivered more. It was a happy an expectant crowd who greeted the ‘Peter Martinez Project’ at Casemates. First on stage but certainly not for the first time, the seasoned musicians are friends of guitarist Peter Martinez who in1995, long before it was fashionable to explore our multicultural origins, launched a CD album called ‘Levanter Breeze’.

It was a fusion project which explored our Moorish and Spanish influences in locally produced music. Two tracks from that album opened the set and proved to me beyond doubt that the album was ahead of its day. Accompanying Peter on acoustic nylon guitar was another local legend Adrian Pisarello. Also a legend in the frontline on sax, Djamal Ma Ad.

Pepe Pau was on bass and Jonathan Bugeja on keyboards, driven by the engines that are Francis Pecino on drums and Arturo Bonich on percussion, who added the finesse that elevated a bunch of evocative guitar instrumentals to sit comfortably as modern music thirty years later and still sound fresh and relevant.

The first tune explored Rhumba rhythms and the second one confirmed to me how valuable this fusion was and how relevant it still is. Peter announced a tune as ‘Neanderthal,’ going back into our pre-history with a haunting intro, which was followed by duetting guitars and complex angular riffs played in unison. The crowd was getting more excited and the applause level went up. This was quality musicianship appreciated by everyone.

A Rhumba composition by Adrian Pisarello was next up. ‘Fresh’ delivered with added vocal chants of ‘Alsiriva’ from him. There was always great interplay between the soloists and the band, which was showing more finesse as they relaxed into every tune. ‘Under the Moonlight’ saw Peter busy in the high register where his lyrical finger style playing was truly evocative and the musical tapestry was almost cinematic. Jonathan on keyboards had magic moments as did Djamal with his melodious sax.

The set unfolded and was profound and inspiring, with the last tune seeing Peter and Adrian chanting together in flamenco unison - their exploration of the fusion of musical influences and genres reaching a fitting finale. We need to hear the ‘Peter Martinez Project’ explore our roots more often. This was the first class unveiling of their National Day calling card. ‘Elegante y soberbio’ would describe it in Spanish and ‘chulisimo’ in Yani. It was simply outstanding.

Next on stage were ‘Heritage’ the Rock’s finest tribute Reggae band who always put on a great show and satisfy our craving for this genre and especially for Bob Marley. This band is fronted by ‘Rastaman’ Paul Rocca who is now nowadays supported by Sarah on vocals. They went into their groove with mainstream Reggae covers before the intro to ‘I Shot the Sherrif’ guided us through a medley which included ‘Jammin’ and ‘Standup for your Rights’.

We were now in Bob Marley territory were ‘Heritage always shine as they explore his grooves and add deft touches of their own. ‘Lion in Zion’ and ‘Is this Love’ had the growing crowd singing and dancing as they were being led into ‘Buffalo Soldier’ always a firm favourite. The pace went up another notch with ‘Could you be Loved’ and their finale was a great Reggae version of Led Zeppelin's ‘Whole Lotta Love’. Of course they went down a storm and got everyone in the right frame of mind to greet the main act of the night. The man, our cultural ambassador and legend that is Adrian Pisarello and his band ‘Universe’.

Adrian Pisarello shot to local and international fame when in 1998 he won the John Lennon Songwriting award in New York with a song called ‘Libertad’. Back in the day the prize money was quickly invested back into his music and the rest as they say is history. Adrian is a strong believer in avoiding commercial covers in his sets and always encourages local musicians to write their own material. His first song was dedicated to the MAG club and the tempo and drive were on fire from the outset.

‘Universe’ his regular band are Eric Rowbottom, champion of ‘ability’ and not ‘disability’ on rhythm guitar, Jonathan Bugeja on lap steel guitar, keyboards and banjo, Nick Richardson on lead guitar, Jason Belilo on bass, and Francis Pecino on drums. Originals came thick and fast. ‘Is this the way that you want it?’… ‘Most people like the crap I hate on the Radio’… ‘Just to spend some time with You’ a witty song about border queues, ‘The Man teaser’ (but you gotta be a woman to please her), this one had a stonking beat taking no prisoners. Adrian took a solo vocal and rhythm spot for Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption song’ next and was joined onstage by Paul Rocca to finish it off.

Next up he gave a profound tribute to Ozzy Ozborne and Black Sabbath with ‘I’m going through Changes’ which he sang with amazing skill. His heart was the glue and his respect was the reason for this touching tribute. He then announced guitarist Peter Martinez for the political song ‘Aqui Nadie se lo Traga’ and then went into the frantic rhythm of ‘Libertad’ the tune that made him stand out in New York in 1998. An anti-war song at its best. Next up was a song about local band rooms flooding which described the tragedy in ‘Y Sigue Lloviendo’… ‘Bajate en la Proxima Estacion’ told us about an out of control soul on his way to drugs ruin and then the last tune was ‘Nunca Jamas’ but he saved the best performance for an outstanding encore.

The legendary Spanish band ‘Triana’ had a massive hit with ‘Tu Frialdad’ in the early 80s. When Adrian put his heart and soul into the passionate vocal, he took the crowd with him because everyone at stage front knew the words and the sing-along chants. We were all mesmerised by the brilliant vocal from Adrian and his passion silenced the crowd, until he urged them to chant the choruses. It was the ‘momentazo’ of the night. He stopped the band and the crowd sang loud and gloriously, then the intensity picked up to an emotional finale.

We had witnessed and enjoyed a really special concert end like few others had before. Thank you ‘Universe’ the band, thank you Adrian for pouring out your heart and soul and everyone who played that night including the technicians and helpers, not forgetting Jensen Calderon the promoter.

My faith in the National Day concerts has never been shaken before and if it were possible, last Wednesday my cup overfilled and I celebrated our future. Music heals the soul and we were all healed.