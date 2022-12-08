Musical chairs at the top of premier futsal division
It could not get tighter this season as the top five compete for places with a weekly game of musical chairs now being seen as teams grab points from each other. In the latest round of the premier futsal division Lynx maintained their comeback by punishing Hercules after a couple of mistakes by the latter....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here