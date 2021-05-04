Musicians announced for Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame 2020-2021 Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, June 18.

The event will take place at the Manchester United Supporters’ Branch in Wellington Front and will begin at 8pm, doors will open at 7.30pm.

Under the motto, strength and kIndness, the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame committee have partnered up with Tony Gaul.

The Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame was launched in 2017 by the Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) and after putting the initiative on hold, it was restarted in 2019 where they hosted four ceremonies, three intimate and one main between September and October 2019.

Mr Gaul’s Project is fully committed to supporting those wishing to improve their physical and mental fitness.

He will be kicking off the event by delivering a speech celebrating the importance music has on mental wellbeing.

“Through personal experience, passion and direct engagement he motivates and inspires with motivational speaking events and emotional support, believing strength and kindness from all is key,” GLMS said.

This year GLMS will be honouring Maruja Hook, Joe Adambery Francis Caruana, Pepe Noguera, Father Charles Caruana, Los Trovadores, Karel Chichon, Joseph Victor, Philip Valverde and Ed Adamberry.

The event will also include a live music performance.

For more information on how to attend call the committee on +350 54022082, e-mail glms@gibtelecom.net or contact them via their official Facebook page: http://facebook.com/gibraltarmusichalloffame