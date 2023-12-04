Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

MVG Masters 2023: Luke Littler Clinches Third Consecutive Title

By Stephen Ignacio
4th December 2023

Sixteen year old Luke Litler, who had claimed the junior and senior Gibraltar Open titles the previous day was to claim a further title as he claimed his third consecutive MVG Masters title in Gibraltar. Littler secured his third successive championship victory in an exciting final against 12-year-old Jack Nankervis.
Littler’s path to glory was marked by some outstanding averages and remarkable displays.
Gibraltar was to get some excitement among its players with local talent Ethan Pulham kicking off the event impressively, whitewashing Qifan Zhang of China in a sensational nine-minute performance, setting the tone for the intense battles ahead. The competition, named after Michael van Gerwen, drew 160 participants competing for a £2,000 prize fund.
In the early rounds, standout performances by Kendji Steinbach, Khurelkhuu Tergel, Jayden Vissers, Daniel Stephenson, and Archie Self set the stage for thrilling matchups. The field gradually narrowed with some high-quality games unfolding.
As the rounds progressed, the intensity heightened. Players like Nankervis, Tergel, and defending champion Littler posted 90-plus averages, making their mark as they entered the tournament’s latter stages. Notably, Littler’s was to get a 109.85 average, highlighting his focus and determination which had seen him claim title after title this past week.
The semi-finals saw Littler continuing his exceptional form, securing a decisive victory against Archie Self, setting the stage for a showdown in the final. Nankervis, displaying immense talent and composure, overcame some tough opponents, earning his spot in the title clash against Littler.
In a thrilling final, Littler overcame an early deficit, where he was to secure a hard-fought 6-3 victory against Nankervis. Littler claiming a historic third consecutive MVG Masters championship.

