My Gibraltar Literary Festival journey in support, presentation and participation

What a journey this has been! The Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival first arrived here in 2013. At the Gibraltar Chronicle, with then Editor Dominique Searle, we signed up to the idea of establishing a Literary Festival in Gibraltar from the moment we got to hear about it. Our support, in the first year saw our very first Festival Guide when we pulled together all our limited resources to make sure Gibraltar, and our readers were kept fully informed of this incredible initiative and opportunity to welcome international authors and personalities who could enrich our cultural experience. This was going to be special, and very early on we realised we needed to be on board.

We pulled out all the stops and even sponsored speakers in the first editions.

As you have read over the past few weeks the Gibraltar Chronicle continues to support this initiative now more than 10 years later.

Right from the start the festival was created to place Gibraltar on the cultural map elevating it to a literary destination status - well placed as the bridge to Europe and Africa, and Britain and the Mediterranean.

Today it continues to receive full sponsorship from the Gibunco Group and other companies, and of course the full support of the Government of Gibraltar. This year the event is headed by Gibraltar Cultural Services with its CEO Seamus Byrne at the helm, working closely with the Gibraltar Tourist Board from where the initiative began and from where the journey took flight in 2013.

This year the festival will have been held 11 times with a stop in 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold.

I have reported, supported, interviewed, presented and now this year will host and present my own session on the recently published ‘Palabras al Viento’ on my father journalist and broadcaster Manolo.

The book on his work and writings will feature in this year’s festival on Sunday 16, November, and I will be joined by former Chief Minister Adolfo Canepa, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, and former GBC producer Ralph Lima. This year too I will form part of the panel in a session dedicated to international artist Christian Hook, Saturday 15, November.

Let me take us back to that first event though. It was October 2013 which would give us a real taste of the incredible lineups which would follow yearly to form part of the event. International authors, best-selling novelists, poets, historians, politicians, journalists, broadcasters, thinkers, game changers, analysts, chefs and culinary experts from around the world – all here in Gibraltar. And all coming together to celebrate literature, new ideas, to share in the art of storytelling in literature, politics, history, royalty, broadcasting, the culinary arts, sports journalism – you name it we have seen and heard at our own Literary Festival.

The very first Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival was held from October 25–27, 2013, and featured over 60 distinguished speakers including Anthony Beevor, Kate Adie, Peter Snow, Ken Hom, Claudia Roden, Madhur Jaffrey, and Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor. It was an amazing line-up which created an incredible atmosphere which reverberated across town. Our venues at The Convent, at The King’s Chapel, at the John Mackintosh Hall, The City Hall, and of course the Garrison Library – all rose to the occasion.

Gibraltar reacted and continues to react in a positive way to this great event featuring world class speakers and authors of which we could only dream of visiting the Rock – or catching up with them in some festival in the UK. Many of us could only imagine them on television and in radio interviews, in magazines and newspapers. And yet, here they have been in talks, in readings, in debates, and in workshops– all as part of the festival over the years covering a huge variety of subjects and themes.

FIRST CLASS

In those initial years the festival built a strong reputation as it attracted giant literary figures like Ben Okri and Joanne Harris.

There have been so many names featured on these pages: Mary Beard, David Walliams, Dame Harriet Walter, Dame Esther Rantzen, Sir Vince Cable, Greta Scacchi, Miguel Delaney, Robert Daws, Miles Jupp, Felix Francis and Guillem Balague.

Remember Theresa May - former UK Prime Minister who participated in discussions on leadership and global affairs. Lord Patten, Former Governor of Hong Kong and Chancellor of Oxford University, who spoke on global affairs and his literary works and who delivered the Governor’s Lecture. Gavin Esler – Journalist and author who discussed the real-world implications of Brexit?

Prince Asfa-Wossen Asserate – the great-nephew of Haile Selassie, who shared insights on the Ethiopian emperor’s life. The actress and author Maureen Lipman who visited on several occasions – and returned to read monologues and reflect on her career. The biographer and descendant of Charles Dickens, Lucinda Hawksley –who discussed literary heritage and her work on Victorian women and artists. Roy and Leslie Adkins – the historians – who in the early years presented

‘Gibraltar: The Greatest Siege in British History’.

On the food front it was a joy to see and hear actress and Indian food expert Madhur Jaffrey blending her own storytelling with her cooking heritage. Ken Hom, the renowned chef and TV personality. Claudia Roden, celebrated for her work on Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food. Baking icon from ‘The Great British Bake Off’ who this year turned 80 and was here in 2023 - Mary Berry spoke about her food, her family, and her publishing journey. And last year the ‘belle of the ball’ Shirley Ballas – ballroom dancer and TV personality from Strictly Come Dancing.

For me there are a few highlights I want to share with you including the delightful singer Patti Boulaye who gave a concert at St Michael’s Cave in 2014. Ross King, author and art historian, another favourite of mine, who also participated in the festival in 2014 and again 2015, delivering talks on Renaissance art and historical biography.

Over the years I have been privileged to present some fascinating well-known personalities such as the late Nicholas Parsons who so much enjoyed being a part of the festival – and bringing to Gibraltar his popular radio show ‘Just a Minute’.

Maggie Gee (and her husband Nick Rankin) – novelist and former Chair of the Royal Society of Literature, who presented her book ‘The Red Children’, inspired by Gibraltar’s Neanderthal heritage and modern politics.

Last year, I was also privileged to introduce Sir Anthony Seldon who delivered a fascinating talk on ‘Truss at 10 & Johnson at 10’ at the City Hall. The renowned historian, educator, and commentator, often seen on UK television, is known for his biographies of British Prime Ministers. Last year too I introduced politician Sir Liam Fox in a session which explored the geopolitical, environmental, and health implications of water scarcity following his book ‘The Coming Storm:

How Water Will Write the 21st Century’ - and well worth a read.

LOCAL VOICES

Special to me were some of the local voices I have had the fortune of introducing and interviewing at the festival. Gibraltarian author, Giselle Green - an award-winning, internationally best-selling author who writes emotionally gripping stories about family and relationships. An old school friend, it was a delight to interview her for the festival in 2016 – when she presented her novel ‘Dear Dad’. In 2022, we spoke about her last novel, ‘Where the Magic Is’, blending emotional realism with mysticism. In the interviews we explored her Gibraltarian upbringing and how it has influenced her writing.

My other friends the Finlaysons - Clive, Geraldine and Stewart – who over the years have presented several books at the festival, and I have had the privilege of presenting them at every stage. Top of my list is ‘The Smart Neanderthal’, presented at the Garrison Library, and in which Professor Clive Finlayson and I focused on the detail of his journey with the Neanderthals and Gorham’s Cave and where he painted a new image for the world of the Neanderthals.

Other local voices have included Sam Benady and the late Mary Chiappe – with Breciano, Gibraltar’s own mystery historical detective fiction.

Adolfo Canepa – Former Chief Minister, shared his political memoirs.

Richard Garcia – who has presented several of his books on the history of Gibraltar, and Humbert Hernandez – who discussed his book ‘Conscript or Convict?’ And I can’t forget Mark Sanchez – Gibraltarian author of a growing volume of books – who has spoken on identity and representation in literature. There have just been so many offering an opportunity which is unique, and which has inspired others to dip into the literary experience.

IN THE SCHOOLS

Since 2013, an important part of the festival – I would even call it, vital and necessary, and often referred to as the cornerstone of the festival - is the school’s programme. This is, I am pleased to write, the very successful Education Programme which over the years has introduced our children and young people to the wonderful world of literature, and the joy and importance of reading, and writing stories.

A firm favourite is always Christopher Lloyd, - who has probably lost count on the number of his visits to the Rock (I hear he is visiting in 2026). Once again top of the list was his presentation on his history book on Gibraltar, and his books on ‘Absolutely Everything’.

His sessions at the John Mackintosh Hall always oversubscribed. At the secondary schools too – Bayside and Westside - students have been given great opportunities, year in year out, to rub shoulders and learn at first hand from international bestselling authors. This for me has always been the most essential and fundamental positive focus of the Gibraltar Literary Festival with the sharing of stories - international authors and local authors all up close and personal.

Role models and influencers who they can all learn so much from with sessions on interactive storytelling and creative writing workshops, all of which have brought out the very best in our young people.

ROYAL PATRONAGE

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, has been the patron of the Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival since 2016, and in 2023, she extended her patronage for another three years. There can be no doubt her involvement would have significantly elevated the festival’s profile and helped to further reinforce its cultural importance.

I remember first meeting her in 2016 at Gibraltar House in London when she accepted to be Patron of the festival. In conversation with her, her questions were all about the educational side of the festival and how it was reaching out to young people.

I remember she was truly delighted when I went on to explain the setup and hoped it would continue to grow and encourage our young people.

Several years later, when I met her for a second time, the first questions were again on the festival and the schools programme wanting to know how it was developing.

As we picked up the conversation on the festival’s commitment to excellence and enriching cultural dialogue, she was impressed by what had been achieved in such a short time. She got the chance to see for herself when she visited the festival in 2023 and where at the opening dinner, she praised the “hugely impressive growth” over the then nine editions.

COVID 19

It was in 2020 - as we all faced the impact of the covid pandemic, that the first edition of the Gibraltar Literature Week was born.

Initially streaming online, and later featuring limited numbers in-person attendance, as we waited for normality to return to our lives. It is important to point out that although the festival remained on hold, Gibraltar audiences continued to embrace literature with a focus on local authors and themes even when facing uncertain times with events organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. It was to reflect a real commitment to keeping storytelling and dialogue alive.

It also offered an opportunity to focus on and introduce our local voices.

I became one of its hosts in the - Audience With… series – where this column, Alice’s Table, was first featured and presented. This year, day one of this year’s festival – Monday 10 November, sees the book presentation of the seventh edition of Alice Table, as the first event in the 2025 festival. I went on to interview several local personalities as the event became more locally based as an initiative by Gibraltar Cultural Services to promote Gibraltarian authors and local stories. This mix format kept the idea of the festival alive as it prepared for the full return of the Gibraltar Literary Festival which would happen in 2022. The previous year bestselling author Jeffrey Archer visited Gibraltar for Literature Week in 2021. He delivered a full house talk at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre, and we were able to feature him on these pages as well.

ENRICHMENT

Equally, at both a personal and professional level I know the Gibraltar Literary Festival has enriched my life and opened the door to new authors and a vibrant community of thinkers, storytellers, and cultural voices. And it has also given me a platform to engage with audiences who share a passion for storytelling and heritage – and those of you who read this column weekly know just how important that is to me.

The festival has offered and continues to offer inspiration on many levels. Certainly, it has expanded my reading in subjects I may never have contemplated. It has further deepened my appreciation for literature’s power to connect and transform our lives. And just as importantly it also continues to remind me that even in a small place like Gibraltar a lot is achievable, and maybe everything is achievable. And as we continue to engage with the festival in 2025 – it will not just add more value to Gibraltar’s cultural scene but to our own lives as well.

The festival since last year has been expanded to a seven-day programme, and we should all take on a little bit of this - embrace it, support it and enjoy it fully. Take advantage of what is on offer.

There can be no doubt the festival since 2013 has become a flagship event for Gibraltar which has led to the promotion of tourism, the possibility of future cultural exchanges, and as a community we continue to embrace the joy of reading and literary appreciation. The opportunity to expand our knowledge and minds has been presented to us on a plate. And let me just add, this is our festival, and we should celebrate it and engage in this very special event.

You will find daily information on this year’s festival on these pages. If you have never been, why not try it out? I guarantee you will enjoy it… I know I will not miss it… and that is in whatever form my participation takes…