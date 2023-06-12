Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Sports

Nadine Pardo-Zammitt earns Europe Netball Service Award

By Stephen Ignacio
12th June 2023

Thirteen years down the line and Gibraltar netball continues to be recognised by Europe Netball as Nadine Pardo-Zammitt earns the Europe Netball Service Award, also awarded to Moira Gomez back in 2010.
The Gibraltar umpire, Nadine Pardo Zammitt has been making her own ripples within the international stage of netball having officiated in some of the top international competitions organised by Europe Netball this year.
Her work in Gibraltar further developing the high level of officials present in Gibraltar and starting to look towards the international stage.
The Europe Netball Service Award is presented on an annual basis to any person who has given exceptional service to Europe Netball. The award is given for the contribution to the EN region and not merely to their member country contribution. Further highlighting the high reputation the Gibraltar umpire has achieved in recent years on the international stage.
With Gibraltar netball officials earning this award for a second known time in a decade, and with Gibraltar considered on numerous occassions to host European tournaments, as well as their on-court-performances at all categories Gibraltar’s reputation within the international stage continues to grow although yet to find its own home in Gibraltar to further develop the sport. Netball considered the second highest in number participation, with football the only other sport which surpasses it in numbers.
image courtesy Europe Netball

