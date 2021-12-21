Nadine to officiate in Wales netball Quad series
Nadine Pardo-Zammit continues enroute to becoming one of Gibraltar’s most prolific umpires having this month been chosen as one of the umpires to officiate in Wales Quad Series this forthcoming January. Gibraltar will be among one of the teams competing in the series which has now become somewhat of a warm-up proactice run for the...
