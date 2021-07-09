Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Nadine Zammit among umpires selected for Netball Europe Open Challenge

By Stephen Ignacio
9th July 2021

World Netball has announced its umpire appointments for the rescheduled Europe Netball Open Challenge.
The selection of umpires includes Gibraltar’s very own umpire Nadine Zammitt who returns to the international scene after the sudden pause in activities due to the global pandemic.
The umpires appointed are as follows:-

UAPs
Jo Kelly
Judith Groves

Umpires
Nadine Zammit
Christopher Obin
Rhian Edwards
Louise Cole
Danielle Coxey
Katie Howell
Sonya Thomson
Rachael Radford

The Europe Netball Open Challenge will take place at the Bayside Sports Centre in Gibraltar from the 7th to the 10th October 2021

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

Janice Sampere is crowned Miss Gibraltar 2021

Thu 8th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Royal Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar ahead of maiden call by HMS Prince of Wales

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

The Hoff and Kitt make brief appearance in Ocean Village

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Tough road ahead for Europa and St Joseph in Europa Conference League

9th July 2021

Sports
Tokyo under state of emergency for Olympics due to rising Covid infection rates

8th July 2021

Sports
Beach Volleyball Corporate league makes a start

8th July 2021

Sports
Kyle Walker: We will give everything to knock that last door down in final

8th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021