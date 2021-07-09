Nadine Zammit among umpires selected for Netball Europe Open Challenge
World Netball has announced its umpire appointments for the rescheduled Europe Netball Open Challenge.
The selection of umpires includes Gibraltar’s very own umpire Nadine Zammitt who returns to the international scene after the sudden pause in activities due to the global pandemic.
The umpires appointed are as follows:-
UAPs
Jo Kelly
Judith Groves
Umpires
Nadine Zammit
Christopher Obin
Rhian Edwards
Louise Cole
Danielle Coxey
Katie Howell
Sonya Thomson
Rachael Radford
The Europe Netball Open Challenge will take place at the Bayside Sports Centre in Gibraltar from the 7th to the 10th October 2021