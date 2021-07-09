Nadine Zammit among umpires selected for Netball Europe Open Challenge

World Netball has announced its umpire appointments for the rescheduled Europe Netball Open Challenge.

The selection of umpires includes Gibraltar’s very own umpire Nadine Zammitt who returns to the international scene after the sudden pause in activities due to the global pandemic.

The umpires appointed are as follows:-

UAPs

Jo Kelly

Judith Groves

Umpires

Nadine Zammit

Christopher Obin

Rhian Edwards

Louise Cole

Danielle Coxey

Katie Howell

Sonya Thomson

Rachael Radford

The Europe Netball Open Challenge will take place at the Bayside Sports Centre in Gibraltar from the 7th to the 10th October 2021