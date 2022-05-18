Naomi Martinez wins three top awards in Spring Visual Arts Competition
Gibraltar artist Naomi Martinez scooped three of the top awards, including the prize of overall winner at this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition. As the awards were read out, Ms Martinez was stunned and overjoyed to find her name being called out three times, lastly for the top prize in the competition. She won the...
