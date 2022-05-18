Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Naomi Martinez wins three top awards in Spring Visual Arts Competition

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
18th May 2022

Gibraltar artist Naomi Martinez scooped three of the top awards, including the prize of overall winner at this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition. As the awards were read out, Ms Martinez was stunned and overjoyed to find her name being called out three times, lastly for the top prize in the competition. She won the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Brexit madness continues

Mon 16th May, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

A little more conversation, a little less distraction

Tue 17th May, 2022

Local News

GHA to provide vital cardiac services as part of £17m project

Tue 17th May, 2022

Local News

‘Race to the Sun’ challenge begins

Tue 17th May, 2022

Spain ‘will never get Gibraltar back’, Sir Joe tells UN seminar

Mon 16th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA to provide vital cardiac services as part of £17m project

17th May 2022

Local News
In exchange on UN convention on disabled rights, confirmation of Nigel Feetham’s political aspirations

17th May 2022

Local News
Testy exchanges over tourism and new GTB chief executive

17th May 2022

Local News
GSD probes Govt on DSS tensions

17th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022