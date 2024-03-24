Narrow defeat for Gibraltar women against Wales 045

Gibraltar women 0-1 Wales 045

Gibraltar women’s defender reacted early against a short corner as Wales 045, who had played longer together, settled down quicker on the field.

It was Gibraltar veteran Chrissie Caetano who sparked Gibraltar into action with a long through ball. Although not reaching its intended target, it was the spark that saw Gibraltar take a front foot, pushing their lines forward.

Showing the mettle that had seen optimism towards the future of the women’s team, Gibraltar started to produce offensive play which had Wales 045 having to up their game while falling back to defend.

Losing possession on a couple of occasions through hurried passes, the veterans in the team called for calm in passing and keeping the ball. The response was immediate, with Gibraltar’s younger players producing a string of passes that had them in the D threatening to score.

Wales 045 responded when they regained possession by taking the ball straight back to the other end, earning their second short corner. Again, Gibraltar defended well.

Working as a team, Gibraltar were producing some good zonal cover when not in possession, making Wales’ distribution of the ball more difficult.

An eagerness to display their prowess saw Gibraltar’s younger players getting stuck into the game immediately, even when just getting on the pitch. This provided first-quarter energy to the Gibraltar team, which led to a tense and fast encounter, even though it was a friendly.

Just seconds before the end of the first quarter, a great run forward with players assisting each other saw Gibraltar produce a great chance, which went just wide past the post. The first quarter ended scoreless but not without Gibraltar showing they were a threat.

Wales started the stronger in the second quarter as Gibraltar momentarily found their feet again. Wales earned a short corner early on but wasted their chance through their delivery and a slip.

A fast, slippery surface, while producing a fast game, saw several slips at both ends, which shut down chances for both sides.

Wales was to earn themselves another short corner as they momentarily piled on the pressure in the goalmouth. Once again, it was a slip in front of the goal that cost them, as the player was penalised as she fell on the ball.

Gibraltar momentarily struggled to clear their defensive lines, playing in front of their own goal. It took a smasher of a hit from deep in defence into empty space upfront to get Gibraltar to move their lines forward away from the bottom quarter of the field.

They were, however, soon brought back to defending, with the Gibraltar keeper having to intervene to block. Wales maintained the momentum, but some astute long balls saw Gibraltar edging out slowly.

Wales 045, nevertheless, with vast international experience across its ranks, were well positioned on the field and with the squad minutes together, which saw them find their way to goal. A through ball followed by a flick left the ball in front of goal to be slipped past the keeper as Wales went ahead.

Although Gibraltar had the age advantage, the Welsh veteran players showed their experience on the field and the type of grit that has kept them in the game. There was no shying away from challenges or complaints. Instead, the physicality seen in the match played as if a normal part of their game. This was an endurance test for Gibraltar players who had to maintain their momentum and focus for longer on the field.

Gibraltar arrived into Wales D in the latter part of the second quarter with a power run from Kamil, which showed Gibraltar’s resilience. The same player had played in the previous day’s intense match between Wales 40 and Europa.

Wales 045 led by the solitary goal as they arrived at the halftime break.

Wales started the second half with some high-pressure tactics. A 3-3-2-2 formation on the field closed down the space through which Gibraltar could play out from their half.

It was Wales who had their first chance, hitting the side netting. Slow in supporting their defensive lines, Gibraltar found themselves overpowered but did well to force the shot wide.

Gibraltar responded by going forward and earned a short corner, saved by the keeper, and seeing Wales go straight into an offensive break. Their players up front numbered four, facing just three. The quick return of some of the more senior players in the squad prevented Wales from getting the ball into the middle.

It was a tightly contested affair through the middle where Wales were getting the better chances, with a shot at goal blocked by the keeper’s glove.

Putting some urgency into their game, encouraged by their coach, Gibraltar managed to show they were still a threat with a quick surge forward, which Wales were able to force wide.

Wales’ willingness to play a wide distribution game saw them counter Gibraltar’s attempt to move their lines forward, seeing the match go from end to end.

Wales were again to earn themselves a short corner as they piled on the pressure again. Played short, a shot from a tighter angle was to come in but was to only find the outside of the post, catching Gibraltar’s defense out, expecting a more central approach.

Wales managed to keep possession and add to the pressure on the defence. A long ball into space was, however, to catch all Wales out and allowed Gibraltar back onto an offensive position. They were to use it well as they forced a short corner, with a tremendous shot going just wide in what was Gibraltar’s clearest opportunity.

The very disciplined lines Wales placed in front of Gibraltar defenders as they tried to come out of their area forced errors in passing, with spaces closed down well.

Gibraltar headed into the short break after the third quarter knowing they needed to change things around in the final quarter if they were to find the equaliser.

A quick break down the right flank was to see Gibraltar grab an opportunity as the ball was put into the middle. Hit wide but earning a short corner, Chrissie Caetano’s shot was blocked, with Gibraltar finding their way to Wales’ goal.

With two players positioned high up the field, Gibraltar started to stretch Wales, with another great run seeing the keeper rounded but the ball sliced wide as Kamil was put under pressure by two defenders pouncing into her position.

Gibraltar started to find their way in Wales’ half and were beginning to get the upper hand in the field, although Wales continued to be a constant threat, not losing their momentum when they went forward, hungry to get another bite at the goal.

It was Gibraltar, however, who were getting closer and closer, with only the final touch missing in their game. Wales 045 were placed under pressure and found themselves having to play out of their final quarter as Gibraltar increased their momentum, with sweeping runs with greater energy and determination to find a route to the goal.

Pressure inside Wales’ own 25-yard zone was not allowing the visitors any breathing space as Gibraltar gave it a final push. Having weathered the storm, Wales were able to find a way out and took the ball to the other end, only to find themselves chasing back into their 25. Gibraltar was unlucky not to score in the final second.