Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Narrow Escape For Senior Leaders

By Stephen Ignacio
18th January 2024

Senior Men’s League leaders Europa Valmar fielded a depleted team against Hercules Reserves and just made it, winning by 59-56. Jack Tunbridge led their scoring with 22, and Ruben Vera 15, Angel Chozas 14, Jairo Ledesma 11 and Berni Munoz 10 shared the loser’s points.

Highlight of the other senior matches was Angel Guerrero’s 51 points in Bavaria Blue Stars 111-70 win over their Reserves. Chico Ortiz 32 and Thomas Yome 11 were in double digits for the winners, as were Ethan Bocarisa 15, David Pacheco 15, Ethan Penfold 15 and Mo Abboud 12 for the losers.

Other results:
Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 81 (Chris Noon 38, Nathan Vaughan 12, Tim Azzopardi 12) - Europa Valmar Reserves 70 (Jack Tunbridge 22, Badr Boulaich 15, Alejandro Rodriguez 14, Seth Davidson 10);
Lincoln Bayside 69 (Kaylan Balloqui 20, Michael Rodriguez 18, Jamie Mesilio 13, Marek Litwa 11) - U18 Select 46 (Danny Cassaglia 10, Louis Dalmedo 10);
Hercules 74 (Ivan Avila 25, Joel Aparisi 22, Pablo Cabeza 20) - GibYellow Beasts 48 (Gareth Balban 17, Haitian El Hichou 11);
RCA Bricklayers 97 (Ching Chan Thong 22, Ian Yeats 20, Aaron Santos 18, Nathan Nanwani 13, Roydon Reyes 12) - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 55 (Seb Cassaglia 17, Dandan Cassaglia 10).

Most Read

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Features

Gibraltarian filmmaker to co-produce two locally-based horror films

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Plans filed for power station battery project to improve resilience

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Local News

Search for Simon Parkes resumes in Gibraltar

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A selectors nightmare as many National Squad players get less than 50% of club playing time in domestic league

18th January 2024

Sports
FIFA confirms Gibraltar has four Listed Match officials for 2024

18th January 2024

Sports
League Cup wins for Bayside and Gators

18th January 2024

Sports
Carpe Diem runner takes silver at Manilva 25km trail race

18th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024