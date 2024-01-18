Narrow Escape For Senior Leaders

Senior Men’s League leaders Europa Valmar fielded a depleted team against Hercules Reserves and just made it, winning by 59-56. Jack Tunbridge led their scoring with 22, and Ruben Vera 15, Angel Chozas 14, Jairo Ledesma 11 and Berni Munoz 10 shared the loser’s points.

Highlight of the other senior matches was Angel Guerrero’s 51 points in Bavaria Blue Stars 111-70 win over their Reserves. Chico Ortiz 32 and Thomas Yome 11 were in double digits for the winners, as were Ethan Bocarisa 15, David Pacheco 15, Ethan Penfold 15 and Mo Abboud 12 for the losers.

Other results:

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 81 (Chris Noon 38, Nathan Vaughan 12, Tim Azzopardi 12) - Europa Valmar Reserves 70 (Jack Tunbridge 22, Badr Boulaich 15, Alejandro Rodriguez 14, Seth Davidson 10);

Lincoln Bayside 69 (Kaylan Balloqui 20, Michael Rodriguez 18, Jamie Mesilio 13, Marek Litwa 11) - U18 Select 46 (Danny Cassaglia 10, Louis Dalmedo 10);

Hercules 74 (Ivan Avila 25, Joel Aparisi 22, Pablo Cabeza 20) - GibYellow Beasts 48 (Gareth Balban 17, Haitian El Hichou 11);

RCA Bricklayers 97 (Ching Chan Thong 22, Ian Yeats 20, Aaron Santos 18, Nathan Nanwani 13, Roydon Reyes 12) - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 55 (Seb Cassaglia 17, Dandan Cassaglia 10).