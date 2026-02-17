Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

NASUWT and Govt discuss proposed replacement of school summer hours

By Gabriella Ramagge
17th February 2026

Gibraltar NASUWT has said it is committed to constructive engagement with the Department of Education over the proposed replacement of school summer hours.

The proposal was announced last year and the Government told the Chronicle it wishes to replace school summer hours with an amended school calendar, with similar teaching hours over a shorter term time.

“The Government has presented the proposed changes to the unions affected and is engaged in discussions with them,” a spokesperson said.

Gibraltar NASUWT said it recently attended a meeting at the Department of Education, with the Minister for Education, the Director of Education, the Senior Education Advisor, and the Education Adviser (ag).

The union said that at the meeting, it was presented with revised academic calendars, including amendments affecting the current academic year.

“We note the efficiency with which these revisions were compiled and presented,” NASUWT said.

“The amendments outlined represent fundamental changes to teachers’ working conditions, particularly in relation to the structure and balance of the academic year.”

“Such matters are not administrative adjustments; they go to the heart of contractual expectations and professional obligations.”

The union said it is only appropriate that these proposals now move into a formal phase of negotiation with the Government.

Gibraltar NASUWT said it will approach this next stage with clarity, resolve, and in line with the expressed wishes of their members, in order to fully discharge their responsibilities as a recognised trade union.

“We remain committed to constructive engagement,” the union said.

“However, meaningful industrial relations require that significant changes to working conditions are not merely presented, but properly negotiated.”

“We look forward to those negotiations taking place in good faith.”

