Fri 10th Oct, 2025

NASUWT welcomes government commitment to tackle violence in schools

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2025

Gibraltar NASUWT has welcomed the statement issued by the Government of Gibraltar and the Department of Education on October 8 regarding violence in schools, along with their public commitment to develop constructive measures to address the issue.

The union, however, questioned the assertion that schools already respond swiftly and appropriately to violent incidents, stating that the lack of a clear safe handling policy and guidance from the Department leaves teachers in a vulnerable position when dealing with physical altercations both on and off school premises.

NASUWT said that some teachers have faced punitive measures after intervening in violent situations, despite following Department-approved DCRT training. It warned that the absence of clear direction places both staff and students at risk.

The union expressed gratitude to the teachers who intervened in a recent violent incident, describing their actions as driven by professional duty and care despite the risks involved.

NASUWT agreed that most students display responsible behaviour but said that violent conduct must be addressed decisively through well-defined policies that protect teachers and the wider school community.

It added that the absence of consistent consequences for such behaviour harms the fabric of schools and the development of young people.

The union said it has held ongoing discussions with the Department and the Government over the past two years to emphasise the need for clear disciplinary frameworks. It welcomed the Government’s position that schools must be “grounded in firm disciplinary practices that emphasise accountability” and that “serious misdemeanours must be dealt with robustly.”

NASUWT expressed hope that the recent incident would mark a turning point in efforts to strengthen policies that balance disciplinary and pastoral approaches, stating that discipline and restorative care should complement one another.

The union also endorsed the comments by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, that schools must not take a passive stance towards violent incidents or their perceived inevitability.

NASUWT said the most urgent priority is the creation of clear, concise and practical safe handling policies that can be effectively implemented, and added that it looks forward to continuing open and constructive engagement with the Department and the Government to achieve this goal.

