Nathan Payas does Round the Rock in 2hrs 33mins
Gibraltar’s long distance open water swimmer Nathan Payas this Sunday added another milestone to his already impressive record. Nathan Payas completed the round the Rock of Gibraltar in a spectacular 2h 33 mins. Starting at Western Beach and swimming round to Eastern Beach he was met with some uncomfortable conditions which only improved once he...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here