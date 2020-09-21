Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Nathan Payas does Round the Rock in 2hrs 33mins

By Stephen Ignacio
21st September 2020

Gibraltar’s long distance open water swimmer Nathan Payas this Sunday added another milestone to his already impressive record. Nathan Payas completed the round the Rock of Gibraltar in a spectacular 2h 33 mins. Starting at Western Beach and swimming round to Eastern Beach he was met with some uncomfortable conditions which only improved once he...

