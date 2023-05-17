Nathan Rooney Departs Magpies

Bruno Magpies head coach Nathan Rooney has announced his departure from the club after steering them into their second consecutive season of European club competition and bringing the Rock Cup title to the club for the first time.

Hailed as one of the inspirations for Bruno Magpies meteoric rises among the top three in the Gibraltar football league, Rooney’s arrival at the club transformed the club from a once second division side to contenders for the title this year.

With just weeks before Bruno Magpies embark on their second Europa Conference League campaign both the club and Rooney have issued statements announcing the departure.

Bruno Magpies was to post “ FCB Magpies and Nathan Rooney came to a mutual agreement that he would not be returning to Gibraltar for the coming season. Nathan’s 18 months in Gibraltar has been meteoric! He has done so much to change the approach of the players at Magpies and to give them motivation and belief. This has permeated all of football in Gibraltar, and his friendly personality has been infectious throughout.

“Nathan has always valued academic and continuous professional development. “Unfortunately, remaining in Gibraltar does not contribute towards a pro license qualification. “Therefore, he must pursue his professional development elsewhere in the meantime. This will give him the opportunity also to spend time with his wife and with his family, as he’s been absent for over 18 months.

“”Nathan has been an absolute inspiration to all of us here in Gibraltar “Chairman Haig Oundjian comments. ‘We developed a very close and profound relationship which will continue no matter where he may be. And I salute him for pursuing his professional status as a young coach. He has so much to offer going forward.”

“Jansen Dalli explains how much he enjoyed the training ground drills and his preparation and analysis, especially sitting down for hours preparing games and possible new signings. Aaron Edwards found his professional approach n work ethic unlike anything he has seen previously

“Nathan comments”‘ It’s been an honour and a huge privilege to be part of this incredible journey over the last 18 months. I want to thank everyone associated with the club for their endless support and incredible work ethic which has resulted in a huge amount of success. I wish the FC Magpies family the very best of luck as you now take your steps without me. I will be supporting from a distance and who knows in football, our paths may cross again.

“The Club will be making an announcement in the coming days with regards a future appointment”

Nathan Rooney was also to post his own personal message following the announcement.