Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Nathan Rooney Departs Magpies

By Stephen Ignacio
17th May 2023

Bruno Magpies head coach Nathan Rooney has announced his departure from the club after steering them into their second consecutive season of European club competition and bringing the Rock Cup title to the club for the first time.
Hailed as one of the inspirations for Bruno Magpies meteoric rises among the top three in the Gibraltar football league, Rooney’s arrival at the club transformed the club from a once second division side to contenders for the title this year.
With just weeks before Bruno Magpies embark on their second Europa Conference League campaign both the club and Rooney have issued statements announcing the departure.
Bruno Magpies was to post “ FCB Magpies and Nathan Rooney came to a mutual agreement that he would not be returning to Gibraltar for the coming season. Nathan’s 18 months in Gibraltar has been meteoric! He has done so much to change the approach of the players at Magpies and to give them motivation and belief. This has permeated all of football in Gibraltar, and his friendly personality has been infectious throughout.
“Nathan has always valued academic and continuous professional development. “Unfortunately, remaining in Gibraltar does not contribute towards a pro license qualification. “Therefore, he must pursue his professional development elsewhere in the meantime. This will give him the opportunity also to spend time with his wife and with his family, as he’s been absent for over 18 months.
“”Nathan has been an absolute inspiration to all of us here in Gibraltar “Chairman Haig Oundjian comments. ‘We developed a very close and profound relationship which will continue no matter where he may be. And I salute him for pursuing his professional status as a young coach. He has so much to offer going forward.”
“Jansen Dalli explains how much he enjoyed the training ground drills and his preparation and analysis, especially sitting down for hours preparing games and possible new signings. Aaron Edwards found his professional approach n work ethic unlike anything he has seen previously
“Nathan comments”‘ It’s been an honour and a huge privilege to be part of this incredible journey over the last 18 months. I want to thank everyone associated with the club for their endless support and incredible work ethic which has resulted in a huge amount of success. I wish the FC Magpies family the very best of luck as you now take your steps without me. I will be supporting from a distance and who knows in football, our paths may cross again.
“The Club will be making an announcement in the coming days with regards a future appointment”
Nathan Rooney was also to post his own personal message following the announcement.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Concern as NatWest announces move to close pooled client accounts

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Fresh vision for Fortress House Gallery

Sat 13th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Futsal national squads back in action

17th May 2023

Sports
Lions top both group one and group two in Women's Futsal league

17th May 2023

Sports
Galliano and Hewitt qualify for PDC World Cup of Darts

17th May 2023

Sports
Gibraltar hockey prepares to compete in Europe

17th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023