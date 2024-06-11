Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Jun, 2024

Sports

Nathan Rooney Indicates He Would Like to Be Gibraltar National Coach

By Stephen Ignacio
11th June 2024

Bruno Magpies head coach Nathan Rooney, who has taken the team from being a “pub team” to now heading for their third European campaign in just three seasons, indicated that he would be prepared to lead the Gibraltar National team if ever offered the opportunity.

Responding to questions posed by this newspaper just ahead of Gibraltar’s match against Wales, Mr. Rooney, when asked if he would like to one day be the Gibraltar National coach, responded, “Absolutely. I think I am giving time to the country, not just the league and the current owner of the club, but at the same time, I would like the job on merit rather than just being a name drawn out of a hat. I think we have built the club in a great way, and I have unfinished business here. So, if we get there, we get there, but it has to be for my football club as well.”

The Bruno Magpies head coach is among the popular names which many in the football community hope to see take over the national team when the tenure of Julio Ribas comes to an end.

Although there has been no indication of any changes at the helm of the national team, the continued success of Bruno Magpies, with their attacking style and performances on the European stage, has gained Nathan Rooney support within the local football community, making him a potential candidate for the post in the future.

When asked whether the club would support Mr. Rooney if he were ever offered the role, Haig Oundjia, Bruno Magpies owner, stated that he would not get in the way and would support and encourage such a move.

(more on Bruno Magpies preparations for Conference League and interview with Haig Oundjia in coming editions)

