National Celebrations competitions winners announced and charity cheques presented
Gibraltar Cultural Services, in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, held an awards presentation today at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery to recognise the winners of this year’s National Celebrations competitions.
The Poster Competition invited participants to submit creative designs to promote the National Day programme of events. The winning entry was submitted by Tyler Pou of Bishop Fitzgerald School.
An accompanying Essay Competition asked students to reflect on the significance of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination. The winners were:
1st Prize: Aiman Lamroussi
2nd Prize: Aditya Dhanwani
3rd Prize: Bryley Anne Mor
The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos, and Forty Azzopardi of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group presented cheques totalling £14,400 to local charities and volunteer organisations. The funds were raised during the Gibraltar Fair as part of the National Celebrations.
Cheques were awarded to the following organisations:
Gibraltar National Dance Organisation
Gibraltar Woman’s Health Group
Men In Need
International Lions Club Gibraltar
Nazareth House
Psychological Support Group
Help Me Learn Africa
MarocAtlas
Gibraltar 4x4 Club – who will donate the funds to the two charities below:
Gibraltar Special Olympics
One other unnamed beneficiary