National Celebrations exhibition theme ‘I Love Gib’

This year’s National Celebrations exhibition is open for entries with the first prize being £1,000.

The exhibition is organised by the Fine Arts Association and aims at helping to promote the cultural activities of National Week and to celebrate everything to do with Gibraltar.

This year’s theme is ‘I love Gib’ and it aims to make artists consider how to best capture their love for Gibraltar.

With this, the Association intends to reach out to the whole community and encourage all artists (and non-artists) to have a go in whatever medium suits them best.

It can be a drawing, a painting, a photograph, a short film, a short story, an installation, a sculpture or a digital image.

As long as it is properly presented and it tackles the issue it will be considered for entry.

The Association believes that with Brexit finally round the corner, it will do Gibraltar good for artists to think about the different and varied ways people have of loving Gibraltar.

The prizes totaling £2,000 have been kindly donated by the SDGG. The event is been sponsored by the Kishin Alwani Foundation.

There will be a first prize of £1,000 to the best work on show together with two other prizes of £750 and £250 for the second and third places respectively. There will also be highly commended certificates.

The Fine Arts Association invites its members to submit artworks from Tuesday 27 to Friday 30, August during the gallery opening hours at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates Square.

Those interested in taking part can collect an entry form from the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates or download a copy from the Association’s Facebook group ‘Fine Arts Gallery Gibraltar’.