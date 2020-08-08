National celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition and Moorish Castle illuminations announced

Entries are invited for this year’s annual National Celebrations Photographic and Art Competitive Exhibition, with the Moorish Castle illuminations also unveiled.

In a press statement Gibraltar Cultural Services said the competition is being produced in association with the Gibraltar Photographic Society and the Fine Arts Association.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents in Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as at August 26, 2020).

Participants may submit a maximum of six entries but no more than four per category, on the theme ‘Our Gibraltar’.

Works that have won a prize in previous editions of this competition cannot be re-entered. We encourage new works to be presented.

The Prizes are: The Ministry of Culture Award £2,000, The Our Gibraltar Photography Award £750 and The Our Gibraltar Art Award £750.

The overall winner will become property of the Ministry of Culture.

Forms can be obtained from:John Mackintosh Hall Reception, Fine Arts Gallery, The Photographic Society, GEMA Gallery, Mario Finlayson National Gallery or electronically from www.culture.gi/forms or email info@culture.gi

All works must be handed in between Monday 17 and Wednesday 19, August at the Fine Arts Gallery from 10am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm.

Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Wednesday,August 19.

For any enquiries please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on telephone number 200 67236, email info@culture.gi or contact the Fine Arts Gallery on telephone number 200 52126, email: fineartsgallery@culture.gi

Moorish Castle illuminations

Gibraltar’s National Celebrations will commence on Monday, August 24, and will be organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

As from August 24 to 30 and September 4 to 10, the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white to mark the occasion.

From August 31 to the September 2 the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in green for GibSams to raise awareness for their Suicide Prevention Campaign.

On September 3 the Moorish Castle will be illuminated with the Red Ensign by the Gibraltar Seafarers Welfare Board.