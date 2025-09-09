Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Sep, 2025

National Day celebrations on the Rock

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
9th September 2025

Last Thursday Bishop Canilla House was filled with members of ERS and GADS celebrating National Day. Each week GADS host a morning meeting in Bishop Canilla House but made an extra special effort to mark National Day.

And, on Monday the party was in full swing in Mount Alvernia when residents were treated to music from the ever popular Rendition Duet Felecity and Jess, food and fun as the annual National Day festivities took place. Organised by Aliane and her activities team, the team and volunteers worked with ERS Manager Natasha and her staff, who cared for the residents, as Marie Carmen Chini and her Catering staff prepared the food.

