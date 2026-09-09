Complainant rejects consent claims in police sergeant trial
The complainant in the trial of a police sergeant accused of attempted rape rejected defence claims on Tuesday that the alleged incidents at the heart of the case were consensual. Elliot Brooke, who was 32 at the time, faces one count of attempted rape and three counts of sexual assault, one of which is an alternative to the attempted rape charge. He...
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