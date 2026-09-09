Chevening opportunities for 2027 announced

The Office of the Governor has announced two Chevening opportunities for people seeking academic and professional development in the UK, with applications for both programmes closing in the coming weeks.

The Chevening Scholarships programme offers a fully funded one-year master’s degree at a UK university, while the Chevening Europe Defence and Security Fellowship is a fully funded six-week programme for mid-career professionals.

Both programmes are funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships for the 2027-28 academic year close on October 6 at 11am UTC.

The programme is the UK Government’s flagship international scholarships scheme and is aimed at individuals with strong leadership potential.

Applicants must hold an undergraduate degree, have at least two years’ work experience following completion of that degree and commit to returning to their home country for a minimum of two years after completing their studies.

Those selected will undertake a fully funded one-year master’s degree at a UK university and gain access to professional networks and a global alumni community of more than 60,000 people.

Applications for the Chevening Europe Defence and Security Fellowship close earlier, on September 27 at 11am UTC.

The six-week programme is hosted by Cranfield University at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom and is aimed at mid-career professionals from across Europe.

It focuses on leadership, security, defence, cyber resilience, governance, artificial intelligence, strategic decision-making and international cooperation.

Participants will take part in teaching, practical exercises, research activities and site visits, as well as opportunities to build professional networks across Europe and the UK.

Applicants must hold a postgraduate qualification, or equivalent professional training or relevant experience, and have at least five years’ relevant professional experience.

They must also be employed in government, defence, security, law enforcement, intelligence, civil protection, resilience or an international organisation, with responsibilities relating to national or international security.

Applicants should be working in a role where they have the potential to influence organisational capability, policy, strategy or operational effectiveness, and must demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to applying the knowledge and networks gained through the fellowship.

The Office of the Governor will hold a drop-in information session at the Convent on September 14 from 5pm to 6pm for anyone interested in either opportunity.

Prospective applicants will be able to find out more about the programmes and the application process.

Further information is available from enquiry.gibraltar@fcdo.gov.uk and through the Chevening website.