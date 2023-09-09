Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

National Day party held for GADS social group

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2023

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society hosted a pre-National Day party for its fidget-making group which was attended by the GHA’s Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan.

This event was particularly important as it falls within World Alzheimer’s Month.

“Part of the Dementia Strategy (2023-2028) is to champion peer support in the community, and as Gibraltar is a close-knit community with a great ability to be able to help and support each other we need to maximise this by utilising the local resources we have by way of ‘experts by experience’,” Prof Geoghegan said.

“These weekly meetings are of immense benefit to both patients and families, and I take the opportunity to thanks both GADS and GHA Staff to making this events happen.”

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society re-started their Social Group in March where members of the community meet and make fidget blankets and other items for people living with dementia alongside having cake and some refreshments.

This support group takes place every Thursday between 9.30am and 12.30pm at the Bishop Canilla House (Clubhouse Room).

Members of the community who are either caring for someone living with dementia, or who are living with dementia themselves are also invited to attend to seek emotional and practical support or if they just want some company.

The support group is also open to the local community who are invited to attend to support a good cause.

 

