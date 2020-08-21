National Day programme of celebrations announced

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Day.

This year all events have been pre-recorded and will be broadcast by GBC during the day so the public is advised not to congregate at any of the usual spots.

The events are being organised by the SDGG, with Gibraltar Cultural Services collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

The National Day Celebrations begin on GBC TV at 10am and will run until 12 midnight with music, performances and the Political Rally.

The full programme of events is as follows:

10am to 12.20pm Music and Performances

12.30pm to 12.55pm Political Rally

1pm to 6.55pm GBC TV Programming

7pm to 8.20pm Rock Concert Part 1

9pm to 9.50pm Rock Concert Part 2

10pm Fireworks Display from the Detached Mole (Choreographed to music)

10.30pm to 12pm Rock Concert Part 3

Arrangements are been made for TV coverage to be provided at vantage points around Gibraltar so that our community can keep up with the days proceedings. This will include TV screens stationed in all beaches.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services also organised events for this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations leading up to September 10.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines and keeping to social responsibility, the National Celebrations and National Day format will be different to previous years, the SDGG said in a statement.

“The SDGG has worked closely with Gibraltar Cultural Services to co-ordinate a wide-ranging series of events,” SDGG Chairman Richard Buttigieg said.

“We have put together a programme that will not require mass gatherings whilst at the same keeping the emphasis on celebration, offering a range of activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion.”

“I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.”

The programme is as follows:

Tuesday, August 25 to Friday, October 2 – Frontline Workers Art Exhibition at the GEMA Gallery.

Wednesday, August 16 to Friday, September 25 – Our Gibraltar Exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery.

Tuesday, September 8 at 7.30pm – Boat Procession from Coaling Island to South Mole.

Wednesday, September 9 at 6.30pm – National Day Thanksgiving Mass (live streamed)

Wednesday, September 9 at 9.30pm – A Celebration of Opera on GBC organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society