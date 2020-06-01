National Dispute Resolution Committee formed by Gibraltar FA
The Gibraltar FA has announced the formation of a National Dispute Resolution Committee (“NDRC”) to hear and deliberate on contractual disputes between its’ Members. The NDRC shall be composed of the following four local lawyers, independently recommended by local legal experts, who have this morning been ratified by the Gibraltar FA Board: Ms Elicia Bravo...
