National league kicks off on Monday with changes to schedule

The Gibraltar National League has been confirmed will kick off on Monday although there has been changes to the fixture schedule.

Whilst fixture schedule had Mons Calpe versus Bruno’s Magpies next to play this has now been changed with Lions playing College 1975.

In an announcement this evening the Gibraltar FA stated, “ The Gibraltar FA is delighted to confirm that the Gibraltar National League will restart on Monday 22nd February 2021.

“Lions Gibraltar FC v College 1975 FC will be the first domestic league match played this year, on the Rock, kicking off at 7.30pm on the 22nd February.

“The fixture kicks off two rounds of matches taking the League up to the March International break where Gibraltar have a triple header of World Cup Qualifiers against Norway and Holland at home and Montenegro away.

“The Gibraltar FA would like to express it's gratitude to Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, Public Health Gibraltar and everyone who has been involved in working towards the safe return of Senior Men's football thus allowing Gibraltar's National Team to have the best possible preparation ahead of three huge World Cup Qualifiers in March. ”

The Mons Calpe v Bruno’s Magpies encounter will take place the following day in what could prove a crucial encounter for both as they compete for a top six finish in the first round.

On Wednesday one of the top clashes of the week will be played with St Joseph’s and Europa, both joint in points at the top of the league table facing each other.

