National League to kick off on October 16

The Gibraltar FA has informed Gibraltar National league clubs that approval has been obtained for the domestic season to kick off on October 16.

The date had been set provisionally after initial delays in setting a date due to the present public health emergency. Initial proposals to start in late September are understood to have met with delays with discussions between Public health authorities and The Gibraltar FA having continued and now reaching agreement for a resumption of competitive football this month.

Domestic competitive football, which has been at a standstill since March 13 will now be able to resume activities under strict guidelines agreed between the Gibraltar FA and Public Health. Further details of how the league will resume are expected today with clubs having received confirmation on Thursday night of the decision to approve for the sport to resume its competitive activities at a domestic level. The resumption of the competitive league will take place immediately after the international break which will see Gibraltar play Malta and Lichtenstein