National Mint unveils Christmas Coin Collection

Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, unveiled the 2023 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank on Friday.

This year is the 35th year since the first collection was launched 1988, and included the traditional 50p Christmas card and 50p currency coin. For the last few years, the Gibraltar National Mint has produced a £2 coin together with the 50p Collection. Due to the popularity of the collections, both the 50p and £2 have been issued again this year.

This year marks the first time the Gibraltar Christmas coin collection features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.

The coins can be purchased as from Monday from the Gibraltar Savings Bank at 206/210 Main Street or via the Gibraltar National Mint website: www.gibraltarnationalmint.gov.gi