Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

National Mint unveils Christmas Coin Collection

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2023

Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, unveiled the 2023 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank on Friday.

This year is the 35th year since the first collection was launched 1988, and included the traditional 50p Christmas card and 50p currency coin. For the last few years, the Gibraltar National Mint has produced a £2 coin together with the 50p Collection. Due to the popularity of the collections, both the 50p and £2 have been issued again this year.

This year marks the first time the Gibraltar Christmas coin collection features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.

The coins can be purchased as from Monday from the Gibraltar Savings Bank at 206/210 Main Street or via the Gibraltar National Mint website: www.gibraltarnationalmint.gov.gi

Most Read

Brexit

UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Local News

EV Foundation seeks urgent support amid Christmas shortfall

Thu 7th Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar ‘saluted’ as example to follow as UK puts focus on anti-corruption transparency measures

Fri 8th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Formal treaty round set for next week as negotiation enters ‘final stages’

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt pressed again over UN Disabilities Convention

10th December 2023

Local News
Competition for GEMA Gallery’s new logo opens

8th December 2023

Local News
Gibraltar ‘saluted’ as example to follow as UK puts focus on anti-corruption transparency measures

8th December 2023

Local News
Convent Christmas Fair raises over £8,000 for three charities

8th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023