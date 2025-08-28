National week backgammon tournament to be held at Casemates

The Backgammon Association of Gibraltar will hold its annual National Day Tournament at Latino’s in Casemates on September 4 and 5.

The event, organised as part of the National Week celebrations, is open to players aged over 18 and welcomes participants of all abilities.

Prizes and trophies will be awarded to winners.

The association said it is keen to support community events and encouraged anyone with an interest in the game to take part.