NatWest International sponsorship of the Island Games will end in 2021

NatWest International and the International Island Games Association (IIGA) have announced that the Island Games held in Guernsey 2021 will be the last held under the current sponsorship agreement.

Founded in 1985 in the Isle of Man to bring together athletes from small islands and territories across the globe including Gibraltar, the Island Games now sees over 2,000 competitors from 23 islands come together for a week every two years to compete in 14 different sports.

NatWest International took on sponsorship of the Games in 1998, working closely with the organisers to provide financial assistance to support the host islands.

"We are immensely proud of our long term involvement in the Island Games and the legacy that it has given to both athletes and member islands,” said Steve Camm, Managing Director of NatWest International.

“Hosting the games is a huge feat that brings real challenge for the host island, but the effect it can have on an Island and islanders has often been transformative in terms of sports infrastructure and achievement.”

“Bringing sport to spectators who would not normally get to see competition at this level and providing a launchpad for athletes who often go on to compete at Commonwealth, International and even Olympic level is a wonderful accomplishment.”

“We would like to thank everyone we have been involved with during the 22 years of our sponsorship.”

“It is fitting that our last event as sponsor is in the Channel Islands and we feel honoured to be able to pass the baton on to the new partner to take the games into a new era in such good shape.”

Mr Came said the bank had offered support to the IIGA as it seeks to secure a new sponsorship agreement.

"The IIGA and its Member Islands have learnt a lot from the professionalism demonstrated by NatWest International,” said Jorgen Pettersson, Chairman of the International Island Games Association.

“Together we have developed a sporting structure that is filled with friendship and international cooperation.”

“We have organised eleven successful Games and we have brought islands and islanders together as we have developed sports, friendship and communities all over the world.”

“With great enthusiasm we are looking forward to organising the NatWest International Island Games in Guernsey and will make sure those Games will be another highlight in the unique journey that NatWest International and IIGA have shared and benefitted from."