Nautilus holds 72th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean during COP26 week

Families and Duke of Edinburgh Award participants recently cleaned up 120kg of rubbish from Rosia Bay during COP26.

“Together we are so much stronger and our joint efforts saw a whopping 120kg debris retrieval in an hour,” The Nautilus Project said.

“We got to use the Royal Gibraltar Police kayak they kindly donated this summer, to scoop up the floating plastic within the basin ‐ thank you.”

The Nautilus Project added their young ‘Med Ocean Heroes' never cease to amaze them in their continuing efforts to keep Gibraltar clean.

They also thanked MetalRok for taking the rubbish and sorting, weighing and recycling it all, and ensuring it avoids landfill.