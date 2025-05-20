Nautilus hosts beach cleans ahead of Blue Week celebrations

In the lead-up to Nautilus Blue Week, which will be marked from June 2 to 8, the Nautilus Project has organised two beach cleans at Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay. The events were supported by students from St Bernard’s and St Mary’s Lower Primary Schools.

A total of 160kg of litter was collected across both sites, significantly improving the condition of the areas ahead of the summer season.

The next beach clean is scheduled to take place next week at Eastern Beach, with another local school expected to participate.

Nautilus is encouraging schools, businesses, and members of the public to support Nautilus Blue Day on Friday, June 6, by dressing in blue and taking part in fundraising efforts.

To date, the organisation has carried out 130 beach cleans.