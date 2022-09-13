Nautilus Project hold award ceremony

The Nautilus Project is celebrating its youngsters its second awards ceremony, which was held at the GSLA last week.

The ceremony was a welcomed moment of joy following a rollercoaster 72 hours due to the OS 35 beaching and oil spill.

Bronze and Silver Duke of Environment participants received awards in recognition of their services and skills with Nautilus.

“These teenagers have been a great asset to the charity by going over and beyond the of duty,” said a statement from the charity.

“Our thanks to Gaby Grech, Duke of Edinburgh leader, for presenting these.”

“It's been a summer packed with training for them and awards were also presented for Marine Mammal Stranding courses, Safeguarding Children courses, Pacer Challenges, Power Boat training, Marine Life Rescues and Young Enterprise participants.”

“A true testament to the diversity and capabilities of our youth. Nautilus strongly believe in recognising these achievements.”

“The future looks bright with these children at the helm.”

Special thanks was also given to the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority and to Aenon Avellano, the charity's trustee.