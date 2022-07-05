Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Nautilus Project holds World Ocean Day award ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
5th July 2022

An award ceremony for the Nautilus Project’s 6th annual World Ocean Day school competition was held in the Alameda Botanical Gardens where the overall school winners were Bayside with ‘Think before you act’, St Joseph’s Lower Primary ‘Reducing our carbon footprint’ and St Paul’s Lower Primary with ‘Share the love’.

The minister for environment, climate change and education, Dr John Cortes, awarded the accolades.

TNP called the competition “a resounding success yet again”.

“Hundreds of entries were submitted across all the categories and the high standard blew the judging panel away.”

This year’s theme was #ConserveWhatOurChildrenDeserve.

This year’s winners are:
Lower Primary School Individual Winners

1st Sahara Dyer – St Mary’s – Save The Ocean
2nd Lauren Cruz – St Bernard’s – Turtle
3rd Alexia Zammit - St Mary’s -Together We Can All Make A Difference
H/C Salma Ben Hammou – St Bernard’s – Seahorse
H/C Isabella Gracia – St Paul’s – Save The Sea Creatures

Upper Primary School Individual Winners

1st Oscar Waldrom – St Anne’s – Sunfish
2nd Jyles Sheriff – St Bernard’s – Conserve What Our Children Deserve
3rd Jessica Parody Sparkes – Loreto Convent – Blue Button Jellyfish
H/C Jamie Senn – Loreto Convent – Striped Dolphin
H/C Miriam Ramagge – Loreto Convent – The Moon Jellyfish and The Leather Back Turtle

Secondary School Individual Winners

1st Shanaya Sheriff - Westside School – Conserve What Our Children Deserve
2nd Miley Piri - Bayside School – Dear Diary
3rd Alex McNiven - Westside School – Historic Rosia Bay
H/C Jake Piri - Bayside School – I hate Jellyfish
H/C Louis Borda – Prior Park – Sponges

Most Social Media Interactions

Winner - Lauren Cruz - Notre Dame Lower Primary – Ocean Habitat Shoebox

Lower Primary Small Group Winner

Winners Sofia Goldwin, Theo Gomez and Max Correia – St Paul’s Lower Primary

Secondary School Small Group Winner

Winners Ethan Bonfante, Aaron Sanchez-Soiza, Ryan Parody, Stefan Soleci – Westside School – Plastic Pollution Kills

Lower Primary Classroom Winner

Winners Year 1 Ruby Class - St Paul’s Lower Primary – 2022 v 2052

Lower Primary Year Group Winners

1st Notre Dame Year 2 “How can we protect our sea creatures in Gibraltar?”
2nd St Paul’s Reception “Water”
3rd Notre Dame Year 1 “Everything we do matters”

Upper Primary Year Group Winners

1st Bishop Fitzgerald Year 5 “Conserve What Our Children Deserve”
2nd St Anne's Year 4 “The future is in our hands”
3rd St Anne’s Year 3 “The importance of trees”

Secondary School Year Group Winners

1st Year 9 Westside School “The Most Dangerous Species in our Oceans”
2nd Year’s 7/8/9 Bayside School “Upcycling”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Local News

Demonstrators deliver letter to Governor voicing concern for future

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Local News

MoD files plans to dredge harbour for aircraft carriers

Thu 30th Jun, 2022

Local News

Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in car park

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

Brexit

Spain ends reciprocal healthcare agreement with Gibraltar, creating unease for cross-border travellers and workers alike

Wed 29th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘The Greatest Show’ raises the bar

4th July 2022

Features
Fire Safety Officer completes fire auditors course

4th July 2022

Features
Heritage Trust invites nominations for annual awards

4th July 2022

Features
Gibraltar Body Art Association holds annual festival

4th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022