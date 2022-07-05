Nautilus Project holds World Ocean Day award ceremony

An award ceremony for the Nautilus Project’s 6th annual World Ocean Day school competition was held in the Alameda Botanical Gardens where the overall school winners were Bayside with ‘Think before you act’, St Joseph’s Lower Primary ‘Reducing our carbon footprint’ and St Paul’s Lower Primary with ‘Share the love’.

The minister for environment, climate change and education, Dr John Cortes, awarded the accolades.

TNP called the competition “a resounding success yet again”.

“Hundreds of entries were submitted across all the categories and the high standard blew the judging panel away.”

This year’s theme was #ConserveWhatOurChildrenDeserve.



This year’s winners are:

Lower Primary School Individual Winners

1st Sahara Dyer – St Mary’s – Save The Ocean

2nd Lauren Cruz – St Bernard’s – Turtle

3rd Alexia Zammit - St Mary’s -Together We Can All Make A Difference

H/C Salma Ben Hammou – St Bernard’s – Seahorse

H/C Isabella Gracia – St Paul’s – Save The Sea Creatures

Upper Primary School Individual Winners

1st Oscar Waldrom – St Anne’s – Sunfish

2nd Jyles Sheriff – St Bernard’s – Conserve What Our Children Deserve

3rd Jessica Parody Sparkes – Loreto Convent – Blue Button Jellyfish

H/C Jamie Senn – Loreto Convent – Striped Dolphin

H/C Miriam Ramagge – Loreto Convent – The Moon Jellyfish and The Leather Back Turtle

Secondary School Individual Winners

1st Shanaya Sheriff - Westside School – Conserve What Our Children Deserve

2nd Miley Piri - Bayside School – Dear Diary

3rd Alex McNiven - Westside School – Historic Rosia Bay

H/C Jake Piri - Bayside School – I hate Jellyfish

H/C Louis Borda – Prior Park – Sponges

Most Social Media Interactions

Winner - Lauren Cruz - Notre Dame Lower Primary – Ocean Habitat Shoebox

Lower Primary Small Group Winner

Winners Sofia Goldwin, Theo Gomez and Max Correia – St Paul’s Lower Primary

Secondary School Small Group Winner

Winners Ethan Bonfante, Aaron Sanchez-Soiza, Ryan Parody, Stefan Soleci – Westside School – Plastic Pollution Kills

Lower Primary Classroom Winner

Winners Year 1 Ruby Class - St Paul’s Lower Primary – 2022 v 2052

Lower Primary Year Group Winners

1st Notre Dame Year 2 “How can we protect our sea creatures in Gibraltar?”

2nd St Paul’s Reception “Water”

3rd Notre Dame Year 1 “Everything we do matters”

Upper Primary Year Group Winners

1st Bishop Fitzgerald Year 5 “Conserve What Our Children Deserve”

2nd St Anne's Year 4 “The future is in our hands”

3rd St Anne’s Year 3 “The importance of trees”

Secondary School Year Group Winners

1st Year 9 Westside School “The Most Dangerous Species in our Oceans”

2nd Year’s 7/8/9 Bayside School “Upcycling”