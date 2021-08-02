Nearly three-quarters of workers contacted while on leave, survey finds

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Almost three out of four workers are contacted by their boss or colleagues while on annual leave, new research has suggested.

A survey of 1,000 people by telecommunications provider TextAnywhere found one in four were telephoned about work when they were on leave while others received emails.

James Bosley, marketing manager at TextAnywhere, said: “With an increasing number of employers confirming a hybrid approach to working for the foreseeable future, encouraging a distinction between work and home life is more important than ever in creating a mentally healthy workplace.

“Stress is now the number one cause of sickness absence in the UK, with the past year proving to be exceptionally difficult for employees as they have tackled the changes the pandemic has brought.

“The Government is facing calls to introduce new protection for workers in the Employment Bill published later this year, with the option to ban bosses from emailing or calling employees routinely outside of working hours.”

Two out of three respondents admitted they checked their emails when on annual leave.