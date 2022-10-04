Negrette steps down from Youth Darts Academy role to focus on darts
Darts player and secretary of Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy Sean Negrette has decided to step down from his position as Youth Secretary of the Gibraltar Darts Association to focus on his game. The young player who is considered among one of a handful of rising talents in the sport has represented Gibraltar at various international...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here