Nenad Tatic appointed as new Gibraltar Beach Volleyball Head Coach

Gibraltar Volleyball Association has appointed Nenad Tatic and the new Gibraltar Beach Volleyball Head Coach, starting on August 9, 2021.

Nenad Tatic has 25 years experience as a Volleyball player and 10 years as a professional beach volleyball player.

He was also Head Coach for Serbia beach volleyball and has taken teams successfully to many tournaments and championships.

Gibraltar Volleyball Association said to “watch this space for training schedules and tournaments” and that training continues for adults and children.

Some of his achievements include: Headcoach of National Beachvolley Team (men and women) for Continental Cup, Coach of youth U22 Men and Women Beachvolley Team of Serbia, and Coach of Women Beachvolley Team Tamara Miljevic and Marija Miljevic.