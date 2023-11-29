Net Zero Delivery Body meeting

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, chaired a meeting of the Net Zero Delivery Body at No 6 Convent Place last week.

The Board is comprised of representatives and stakeholders from across Government departments, agencies and authorities.

A statement from the board said it reiterated the importance of the Government’s Net Zero commitments and acknowledged Gibraltar’s responsibility to be a leader on emissions reductions and green initiatives.

The statement also noted that Dr Cortes emphasised that climate concerns and commitments should always be considered in the formulation and implementation of every Government programme and policy.

The Board highlighted its core aim of encouraging and facilitating a cultural shift in behaviour across public services, the private sector and amongst individual citizens. It noted the progress made so far on the implementation of the Active Transport Strategy, with the realisation of enhanced cycling infrastructure, whilst acknowledging the work still to be done, particularly in promoting the use of public transport as a convenient and viable alternative to private vehicles.

“Whilst Gibraltar’s contributions may be small on a global scale, it is vitally important that we redouble our efforts to reduce emissions and meet our Net Zero targets for our own health, wellbeing and quality of life, as well as keeping up with regional and global norms and infrastructure,” said Dr Cortes.

“Action on climate has always been a priority for this Government, and our commitment to Net Zero remains unwavering.”

“It is crucial, therefore, that the Net Zero Delivery Body meets frequently and in-depth in order to maintain a strategic overview of the work of its subgroups and is able to review and reconsider individual projects or targets within the context of Gibraltar’s wider commitments.”