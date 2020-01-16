Netball - Bavaria and GJBS/Elite with wins this week
Bavaria and GJBS/Elite continued pushing at the top of the table with respective wins against Fruitshoots and Soho Magic on Wednesday. Bavaria was first up against Fruitshoots who gave the pinks something to think about at the start of the match. Bavaria found themselves being held for most of the first period with Fruitshoots keeping...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here