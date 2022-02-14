Netball - Bavaria bite at heels of top guns for netball’s first division title
Bavaria kept the pressure at the top of the Gibraltar Netball first division last week producing another big win this time against Marble Arc. The Pinks produced another superb performance with both Megan Martinez and Kiara Sene on fire upfront as they run away with a 54-43 victory. This was their second big win of...
