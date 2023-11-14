Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netball cup competition starts to see tough contests ahead for top teams

By Stephen Ignacio
14th November 2023

Gibraltar netball will see their cup matches continue this week after a week in which the top teams continued to stamp their mark on the competition.
Notable results last week saw Marble Arc walking away with a significant victory after beating Bavaria 35-26.
Elite, now known as Eastgate/|Elite produced the expected goalscoring performance against youngsters Gold Fever coming away with a 49-10 victory.
Some tight contests were seen with Manilva just nudging away with the victory against Bavaria Nets by three points in a 28-25 victory, whilst OV Purple Lightning managed to overcome Lightning by by a solitary point in a 17-16 thriller.
This week will see some more excitment on the court as last week’s winners now face each other as we get closer to the final stages.
Fruitshoot, who beat Belles 36-26 will be facing Eastgate/Elite in a tough encounter. The winners of this match will play Bavaria.
With the winner of this latter contest taking on Marble Arc.
In other matches Ibex will be playing Triple 7 with the winner playing OV Purple Lightning.
Manilva will also play Piranhas, with the winner taking on Seawave later in the week.
In the meantime Gibraltar Netball has also enjoyed some success with its Walking Netball sessions now attracting interest from further afield as the sport brings about a new era for players beyond the domestic league and cup cpmpetitions.
Announcements on future developments are expected soon as Walking Netball arrives on the Rock providing new opportunities for past players, now retired from the competitive leagues, but still very much wanting to keep playing the sport.

Most Read

Local News

Court case highlights business challenges as judge rules tenfold increase in rent

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Rise in scabies cases locally

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Man jailed for string of burglaries

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

As Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary, Albares says Spain committed to Gib treaty

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Team PEB 2023 Charity Ride

14th November 2023

Sports
New teams join Rugby championship for 23/24

14th November 2023

Sports
Lourdians v Calpeans battle is on

14th November 2023

Sports
Under 17s face Belgium, Israel and Wales

14th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023