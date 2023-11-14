Netball cup competition starts to see tough contests ahead for top teams

Gibraltar netball will see their cup matches continue this week after a week in which the top teams continued to stamp their mark on the competition.

Notable results last week saw Marble Arc walking away with a significant victory after beating Bavaria 35-26.

Elite, now known as Eastgate/|Elite produced the expected goalscoring performance against youngsters Gold Fever coming away with a 49-10 victory.

Some tight contests were seen with Manilva just nudging away with the victory against Bavaria Nets by three points in a 28-25 victory, whilst OV Purple Lightning managed to overcome Lightning by by a solitary point in a 17-16 thriller.

This week will see some more excitment on the court as last week’s winners now face each other as we get closer to the final stages.

Fruitshoot, who beat Belles 36-26 will be facing Eastgate/Elite in a tough encounter. The winners of this match will play Bavaria.

With the winner of this latter contest taking on Marble Arc.

In other matches Ibex will be playing Triple 7 with the winner playing OV Purple Lightning.

Manilva will also play Piranhas, with the winner taking on Seawave later in the week.

In the meantime Gibraltar Netball has also enjoyed some success with its Walking Netball sessions now attracting interest from further afield as the sport brings about a new era for players beyond the domestic league and cup cpmpetitions.

Announcements on future developments are expected soon as Walking Netball arrives on the Rock providing new opportunities for past players, now retired from the competitive leagues, but still very much wanting to keep playing the sport.

