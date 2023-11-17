Netball Cup sees Eastgate/Elite beat Bavaria

Next week should see an exciting clash between Marble Arc and Eastgate Elite after the latter runaway with a 44-18 victory against Bavaria this Wednesday. The Netball senior cup matches saw some excitement with some close calls.

Seawave was to fend off Piranga Designs in a match that ended 28-25 for Seawave. Piranha designs having beated Manilva Netball Club earlier in the week 25-15. Triple 7 continued their winning run beating Ibex 45-14 on Monday and then going on to beat Ov Purple Lightning 34-14. The latter having come from a win themselves last week.

AKS Smarties was also to produce to wins this week first beating Eagles 38-27 before going on to beat Lincoln 29-19. The latter also having lost against Costa Nets earlier in the week by 40-29.

