Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Netball Cup sees Eastgate/Elite beat Bavaria

By Stephen Ignacio
17th November 2023

Next week should see an exciting clash between Marble Arc and Eastgate Elite after the latter runaway with a 44-18 victory against Bavaria this Wednesday. The Netball senior cup matches saw some excitement with some close calls.
Seawave was to fend off Piranga Designs in a match that ended 28-25 for Seawave. Piranha designs having beated Manilva Netball Club earlier in the week 25-15. Triple 7 continued their winning run beating Ibex 45-14 on Monday and then going on to beat Ov Purple Lightning 34-14. The latter having come from a win themselves last week.
AKS Smarties was also to produce to wins this week first beating Eagles 38-27 before going on to beat Lincoln 29-19. The latter also having lost against Costa Nets earlier in the week by 40-29.

