Sun 5th Apr, 2020

Sports

Netball Europe Open Challenge moved to November

Gibraltar - 11th May 2018 - Netball Europe Open Challenge Cup at the Tercentennary Sports Hall in Gibraltar. Day two of matches. Gibraltar 29-35 UAE.

By Stephen Ignacio
5th April 2020

The Netball Europe Open Challenge tournament was that due to be hosted in Gibraltar will be played in November instead. In a short notice published by Netball Europe it states “The Open Challenge event has been postponed from May and will take place in Gibraltar over the weekend of 12-15 November. Our thanks go to...

