Netball Europe Open Challenge moved to November
The Netball Europe Open Challenge tournament was that due to be hosted in Gibraltar will be played in November instead. In a short notice published by Netball Europe it states “The Open Challenge event has been postponed from May and will take place in Gibraltar over the weekend of 12-15 November. Our thanks go to...
