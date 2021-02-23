Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netball Europe Open Challenge moved to October (updated)

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd February 2021

Netball Europe have this Tuesday afternoon announced a further change to the Netball Europe Open Challenge moving it from May to October.
Gibraltar was due to host the event last May and was forced to move it to a later date in November which was once again cancelled.
With May fast approaching and most nations only now releasing sports from lockdowns a further change has been announced to the scheduled May date with the tournament now to be played in October between the 7 and 10th.
Gibraltar will continue to host the event which will provide teams participating with a chance to increase their international ranking.
Initially the event had been scheduled to take place last May With Gibraltar hosting teams from the Cayman Island, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel and Republic Of Ireland in the Netball Europe Open Challenge plus guest team from the British Forces.
As Gibraltar entered its first lockdown organisers decided to postpone the event whilst the facilities themselves became part of the public health emergency crisis facilities transformed into a temporary sleeping area for emergency staff.
Although Gibraltar had unlocked from the first lockdown by November, international events were still restricted forcing a further postponement. Travel restrictions were also viewed with concern at the time with some of the participating countries still impacted by restrictions.
A new date for May 2021 was set. However, with many of the participating nations, including Gibraltar, still in the midst of the global pandemic Netball Europe has once again made a decision to delay the date for next Autumn.
In the meantime Gibraltar’s netball national players returned yesterday back to training under restricted Covid-19 guidelines. This was the first time senior and youth players were able to physically train together since December after Gibraltar entered its second lockdown.

Most Read

Local News

Man who broke partner’s jaw jailed for three and half years

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Cassaglia appeals GHA bullying case before Supreme Court

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Four injured in ship explosion, two transferred to Seville burns unit

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
All smiles as sports starts to make a return

23rd February 2021

Sports
Lions forced to come from behind to take points

23rd February 2021

Sports
Tennis among first to resume activities

22nd February 2021

Sports
FIFA listed match officials get badges

22nd February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021