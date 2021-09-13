Netball gears up for October Europe Netball Open Challenge in earnest
It was a wedding weekend for Gibraltar’s netball national squad with Zainya (Reyes) celebrating her wedding and providing a pause to the hectic weeks of training. Gibraltar’s Campions took what is a short break from training before heading back onto the court, albeit for a short time without one of their key players whilst she...
