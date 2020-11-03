Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Netball hopes to return next week

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd November 2020

Gibraltar Netball hopes to make its competitive domestic competition return next week with a provisional date for next week set. The association hopes to start with the junior leagues next Wednesday November 11 with matches at the Tercentenary Sports Hall between 4.15 to 7pm. The seniors have been provisionally allocated a start time of 7pm...

