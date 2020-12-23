Netball reaches out to its members

‘Stay strong”and “Reach out” that was the message send out to netballers across Gibraltar via its social media platforms as the sports prepares for another lockdown of all sports.

With Gibraltar now facing increased restrictions and tighter controls which have included the cancellation of all sports associations such as netball have set about to start preparing to reach out to its members whilst activities are at a halt.

Gibraltar Netball are among one of the first to come out publicly sending out a message of support to its members.

“Everyone’s hearts will be feeling a little bit heavier after the latest Government restrictions were announced. Stay strong. Protect your loved one. Reach out and ask for help if you’re struggling. We will rise above this. Stronger Together.”

The GNA, following the first lockdown has been preparing for a second potential lockdown since summer already getting together programmes and ideas to provide its members with activities, advise and to keep communications open. Having learnt the lessons from the previous lockdown, although Gibraltar has not been placed on lockdown as of yet, the sport, which has come to a total standstill by the cancellation of activities is now looking at keeping its members united and affording assistance .